BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-05

Fresh delimitation drive: MQM-P voices its serious concerns about the role of electoral team

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has alleged that the electoral team working under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is “compromised”— and that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has “worsened” the mistakes in the freshly completed delimitation drive - instead of rectifying them.

“We have a lot of expectations with the chief election commissioner—but we do not see our valid reservations being addressed— the team working under him (CEC) is compromised,” Convenor MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told the media at the ECP headquarters after a meeting with the CEC on Monday.

He led a delegation that called on the CEC on the latter’s invitation to discuss MQM-P’s concerns regarding the delimitation of constituencies of the assemblies for the general elections.

The MQM-P convenor alleged that provincial election commissioner in Sindh was a worker of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“It seems that the money the PPP has been throwing, to get the things go its way, is impacting the ECP—the mistakes committed in the previous delimitation have simply been worsened in the fresh delimitation,” Siddiqui deplored.

He minced no words to question the impartiality of the ECP, accusing the poll entity of not taking steps to hold impartial general elections. “The partiality of these elections is becoming more and more evident,” he told the journalists.

Siddiqui further alleged that the ECP did not consider even a single objection to the delimitation drive, regarding Sindh, raised by the MQM-P.

“Sindh is electorally divided into two parts. Only a formal announcement to this effect is awaited,” he said.

“Our objections to the delimitation in Sindh were so legitimate that everyone agreed to them. But there is nothing the ECP has done to address these concerns,” he said, referring to the alleged inclusion of rural areas in the urban population in Sindh, in the fresh delimitation, by the ECP. Siddiqui also took on Sindh’s caretaker set-up and accused it of working on the behest of PPP. “The caretaker governments are at the helm—but in reality— there is no caretaker government in Sindh. The caretaker set-up in Sindh is less of a caretaker government and more of PPP government,” he alleged.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar indicated moving to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the delimitation drive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECP MQMP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Comments

1000 characters

Fresh delimitation drive: MQM-P voices its serious concerns about the role of electoral team

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories