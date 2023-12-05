PARTLY FACETIOUS: Convictions can be overturned

“I am so very impressed that executive positions are being filled so appropriately, Salman Butt a convicted…”

“Hey convictions can be overturned. Your next prime minister may well be someone whose conviction is overturned. And my advice: back off from criticizing the caretakers, I mean they are for a very short time…”

“Short term defined as what? Eleven months?”

“You are spreading despondency. I mean here you are thinking that 11 months of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker-ship is too long while a mere three months plus two to three weeks of a Caretaker economy minister is enough to turn the pervasive economic impasse around!”

“It’s what is claimed by the incumbents. The Punjab caretaker chief minister has always maintained that he is there till elections are held. Azam Khan, the caretaker

KPK chief minister

sadly died on 11 November so…”

“So what are you implying? The clock has been reset for the KPK caretaker chief minister so he can legitimately occupy the post till the date of the elections on 8 February right.”

“I am not saying anything, just stating facts. Anyway the caretaker finance minister claims that she has turned the economy around and with inflation at a high of 29.2 percent for November, poverty at 40 percent and…”

“Do not be despondent my friend. The stock market is up…”

“Doesn’t affect the poor or the middle income earners, besides many a finance minister has successfully manipulated the stock market.”

“The caretaker finance minister and the Governor State Bank are referring to an uptick in large scale manufacturing growth (LSM).”

“Uptick in LSM, uptick in government borrowing crowding out private sector borrowing, uptick in poverty, uptick in…”

“Stop, focus not on the despondency monitor but on the cheerful monitor, so higher LSM growth would mean the trickle-down theory will come into effect.”

“When? When will it come into effect?”

“Hey I am not a pir to forecast…”

“Speaking of pirs did you hear the alleged tape of The Third Wife and the Lawyer.”

“Yes but its alleged, it requires forensic analysis and as you and I know that didn’t happen during the tenure of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless, the eleven party sixteen-month long coalition government, and…”

“Right but that’s not what I want to focus on, what caught my attention is the allegation made by the Lawyer backed by the Third Wife that The

Man Who Must

Remain Nameless was being poisoned in

jail, a charge that The Sisters challenged….” “Right and as a big critic of The Third Wife you reckon food from home may have some mumbo jumbo…”

“No, what caught my attention in the audio leak is the fact that The Lawyer ain’t no mureed.”

“Yet my friend, now if he wants the chairmanship of…”

“Dear Lord.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023