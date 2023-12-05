Rs10bn already disbursed to ECP: minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, on Monday, said that the federal cabinet has approved 42 billion rupees for the budgetary needs of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and notably, 10 billion rupees has already been disbursed.

In a tweet on social media platform X, he said there is no crisis in meeting the financial needs of the Election Commission. The minister said whatever budgeted amount is needed by the ECP; it will be released as per its needs accordingly.

Solangi reaffirmed that the government stands firmly behind the ECP in holding free and fair elections as mandated by Article 218-(3) of the Constitution.

