Haris Rauf, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan get NOCs for BBL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) to fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and leg-spinner Usama Mir for the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24.

The NOCs were issued for limited matches considering the workload of players and the future tours programme of the national men’s team.

Haris and Usama have been granted NOCs for a total of five matches whereas Zaman has been granted NOC for four matches. All these games are set to take place from 7 to 28 December.

“The PCB understands that this decision is in the best interests of all the stakeholders involved while balancing the importance of game time with workload management,” the cricket board said in a statement.

The approval comes after newly-appointed Team Director Mohammad Hafeez had said that the priority for all centrally contracted cricketers has to be the national team and not franchise-run leagues.

Rauf is currently in Category B, the second-highest slab, of the PCB contracts, while Zaman and Mir are in Category D, the lowest category.