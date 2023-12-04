BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Global banks face negative outlook, property stress in 2024: Moody’s

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 06:43pm

LONDON: Sluggish global growth, a higher risk of borrowers defaulting on loans and pressure on profitability mean that banks face a negative outlook in 2024, credit rating agency Moody’s said on Monday.

Prior rate hikes by central banks and rising unemployment in advanced economies will weaken asset quality, Moody’s Investors Services said in an outlook report, adding that real estate exposures in the United States and Europe posed a growing risk.

Pockets of stress in property markets in the Asia-Pacific region were also likely to continue, the report said.

Global banks have reported mixed performances this year, as their consumer revenues have benefitted from higher rates set by central banks to curb inflation, at the same time as investment banking revenues have been dented by a deep dealmaking slump.

Moody’s said in its report that it expected money to remain tight next year, lowering economic growth even as central banks are expected to start cutting rates.

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

China’s growth is also set to slow amid muted spending by consumers and businesses, weak exports and an ongoing property crunch, the report said.

Bank profitability is likely to be squeezed by high funding costs, lower loan growth and build-ups of reserves to cover potential defaults, Moody’s said.

However, capital levels - which underpin the financial soundness of banks - are expected to broadly hold up, the report said.

“Funding and liquidity will pose challenges, but capitalization will remain stable, benefiting from organic capital generation and moderate loan growth and as some of the largest US banks build up capital,” said Felipe Carvallo, senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s global growth

