BAFL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.36%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.94%)
DGKC 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.07%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.84%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.67%)
GGL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
HBL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
HUBC 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.31%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
MLCF 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
OGDC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (4.35%)
PAEL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
PIOC 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.34%)
PPL 100.20 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (5.48%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.12%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 85.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.84%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.09%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.6%)
BR100 6,382 Increased By 86.8 (1.38%)
BR30 22,403 Increased By 465.7 (2.12%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields to track US peers lower, state poll outcome to aid sentiment

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 03:58pm

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to dip in early trade at the start of the week, mirroring a sharp fall in US yields, while favourable outcome in local state elections for the ruling central government is also likely to aid sentiment.

India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to be between 7.22% and 7.28% on Monday, after ending the previous session at 7.2899%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

“All the factors are now supporting the bulls as far as local bonds are concerned,” the trader said.

“The drop in Treasury yields and oil prices will be a sentiment kicker, while the state election results point at policy continuity, which is also favourable.”

US yields plunged on Friday after comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fanned optimism that the central bank was done hiking rates, while weak manufacturing sector data also reaffirmed bets of a policy pivot soon.

“We are getting what we wanted to get” out of the economy, Powell said during an event, noting that the “full effects” of the Fed’s 525 basis-point hikes have likely not yet been felt.

“Having come so far so quickly, the Federal Open Market Committee is moving forward carefully, as the risks of under- and over-tightening are becoming more balanced,” he said.

India bond yields tick higher as supply pressure stays

The US 10-year yield eased below the 4.20% mark for the first time in three months on Friday and was last trading around 4.25% handle.

The probability of a rate cut in March is over 66%, and that in May is over 99%.

Back home, India’s ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won regional votes in three out of four major states, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a national election due by May.

If the view of BJP crossing the majority mark on its own in 2024 becomes more certain after these state election results, then the investors are likely to ascribe a higher value to political continuity and policy stability, Citi Research said in a note.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields to track US peers lower, state poll outcome to aid sentiment

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Inter-bank: rupee registers 5th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Read more stories