BAFL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.7%)
DGKC 78.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
FABL 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.19%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.01%)
GGL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.71%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.35 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.76%)
HUMNL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.44%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
OGDC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (4.4%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.74%)
PIOC 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.91%)
PPL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.22%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.04%)
SSGC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 87.06 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.52%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.87%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,386 Increased By 90.9 (1.44%)
BR30 22,426 Increased By 489.4 (2.23%)
KSE100 62,498 Increased By 807.1 (1.31%)
KSE30 20,849 Increased By 294.3 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE signs deal with Bill Gates’ nuclear company on advanced reactors: COP28

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 11:56am

DUBAI: Bill Gates’ advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower LLC and the United Arab Emirates’ state owned nuclear company ENEC said on Monday they have agreed to study the potential development of advanced reactors in the UAE and abroad.

The memorandum of understanding comes amid a push by the UAE to expand its nuclear energy capacity, and a pledge by over 20 nations at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai to triple nuclear deployment this decade to fight climate change.

“For the UAE, we’re looking for a future for the clean electrons and molecules that will be brought to reality by advanced reactors,” said Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, during the signing ceremony.

COP28: UAE president announces $30bn fund to bridge climate finance gap 57

“Bringing advanced nuclear technologies to market is critical to meeting global decarbonization targets,” said TerraPower President and CEO Chris Levesque.

The UAE currently has one traditional nuclear power plant, near Abu Dhabi, which began producing electricity in 2020.

TerraPower, meanwhile, has a demonstration project underway for its advanced Natrium reactor in the U.S. state of Wyoming that hopes to come online in 2030.

Advanced reactors are meant to be smaller, easier to build, and more dynamic than traditional plants, and are regarded by some as vital complement to intermittent power sources like wind and solar that are expanding rapidly.

The MOU between TerraPower and the UAE said they would explore uses for advanced nuclear reactors such storing power on the grid and providing the energy needed to produce hydrogen, and decarbonize coal, steel and aluminum plants.

One potential hitch, however, is that TerraPower’s Natrium reactors require a fuel called high assay low enriched uranium or HALEU, the main producer of which currently is Russia.

TerraPower’s Wyoming project has experienced delays over concerns about HALEU supply since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the company told Reuters it expects the United States to be able to produce the fuel in the coming decade.

The United States is seeking to start up HALEU production domestically and has contracted with a company called Centrus to develop a project to do so.

uae Bill Gates COP28 COP28 climate summit COP28 UN climate

Comments

1000 characters

UAE signs deal with Bill Gates’ nuclear company on advanced reactors: COP28

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil climbs as Mideast tension back in focus

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

PM explains Pakistan’s climate challenge: It’s ‘primarily a water challenge’, needing attention

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Read more stories