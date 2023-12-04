Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

ISLAMABAD: Weeks after Pakistan sent a large number of illegal Afghan immigrants back to their crisis-wracked country, three top US officials are set to arrive in Pakistan in a row, who may take up the issue with Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar-led caretaker government, as well as, the top military leadership.

The sources said that the top US officials would discuss the issue of Afghan refugees’ repatriation with Pakistani leadership, but the Foreign Office spokesperson remained tight-lipped on the purpose of their visit.

However, the FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed that the US assistant secretary for population, refugees, and migration Julieta Valls Noyes is arriving in Pakistan on a three-day visit from today (Monday), while the US special representative on Afghanistan Tom West would wheel down in the capital on Thursday, followed by the US principal deputy assistant secretary Elizabeth Horst who will land up on December 09.

Baloch said that Pakistan and the United States would continue to hold consultations on a range of issues and to advance these consultations exchange of visits also takes place.

In this context these visits are taking place in coming days, she said, adding these visits are part of ongoing dialogue with the US on a range of issues including, but not limited to the situation in Afghanistan.

