BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-04

Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: Weeks after Pakistan sent a large number of illegal Afghan immigrants back to their crisis-wracked country, three top US officials are set to arrive in Pakistan in a row, who may take up the issue with Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar-led caretaker government, as well as, the top military leadership.

The sources said that the top US officials would discuss the issue of Afghan refugees’ repatriation with Pakistani leadership, but the Foreign Office spokesperson remained tight-lipped on the purpose of their visit.

However, the FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed that the US assistant secretary for population, refugees, and migration Julieta Valls Noyes is arriving in Pakistan on a three-day visit from today (Monday), while the US special representative on Afghanistan Tom West would wheel down in the capital on Thursday, followed by the US principal deputy assistant secretary Elizabeth Horst who will land up on December 09.

No crackdown on Afghan immigrants launched: Bugti

Baloch said that Pakistan and the United States would continue to hold consultations on a range of issues and to advance these consultations exchange of visits also takes place.

In this context these visits are taking place in coming days, she said, adding these visits are part of ongoing dialogue with the US on a range of issues including, but not limited to the situation in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Army US officials Mumtaz Zahra Baloch caretaker government Afghan immigrants Anwaar ul Haq Kakar illegal afghans

Comments

1000 characters

Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

Israeli bombing of Gaza intensifies

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Houthis target two Israeli ships in Red Sea

Global regulators propose tougher scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets

Paris attack leaves German tourist dead and two hurt

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Aspen chooses NY over London for $4bn IPO: FT

Read more stories