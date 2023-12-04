IK’s manifesto was based on ‘lies’: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Parliamentarians) PTI Chairman Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that the deposed prime minister’s manifesto was based on “lies.”

Addressing the public gathering here, Khattak said: “We were of the view that the deposed premier was the country’s saviour. But now, he has been fully exposed.”

“The deposed PM had nothing to do in terms of playing a role in providing facilities to the people of KP, like health cards. Even he had nothing to do with the educational reforms,” Khattak stated.

However, speaking to media in Peshawar, Khattak said: “The political parties come to rule and make promises, but do not fulfil them. For 75 years, governments have remained in power. But what made us not progress?” The former KP chief minister said, “The world has moved forward, but we are continuously dragging ourselves into the quagmire.”