PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat booked

SWABI: A first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and others for organising a worker’s convention in Swabi, ARY News reported.

Former MPA Aqibullah, former MPA Abdul Karim, Tehsil Mayor Attaullah Faisal Tarkai, District President Sohail Yousazai, and Adnan Qaisar are amongst those who have been booked.

In October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.