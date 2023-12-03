BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil; Saudi gains

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2023 06:28pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, in response to Friday’s fall in oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slumped more than 2% on Friday on investor scepticism over the depth of OPEC+ supply cuts and concern about sluggish global manufacturing activity.

OPEC+ producers agreed on Thursday to remove around 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from the global market in the first quarter of next year, with the total including a rollover of Saudi Arabia and Russia’s 1.3 million bpd of current voluntary cuts.

Most Gulf markets drop ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Abu Dhabi gains

The Qatari benchmark eased 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco rising 0.5% and Arabian Pipes Co advancing 5.4%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the risks of hiking interest rates too much and slowing the economy more than necessary have become “more balanced” with the risks of not hiking enough to control inflation.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.7%, with Commercial International Bank declining 2%.

Egypt’s deficit in net foreign assets widened by 10.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($340.36 million) in October to a negative 839.2 billion pounds caused mainly by an increase in central bank liabilities, according to central bank data.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 11,219

QATAR eased 0.1% to 10,036

EGYPT down 0.7% to 24,572

BAHRAIN added 0.1% to 1,941

OMAN was flat at 4,658

KUWAIT lost 0.4% to 7,264

Gulf markets Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil; Saudi gains

Israel's goal to destroy Hamas risks decade of war: Macron

Pakistan’s stance on climate finance for developing countries acknowledged in COP28: PM Kakar

Honour climate financing, PM asks developed world

Top development banks at COP28 vow to up climate game, quiet on fossil fuels

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

India's ruling BJP leads in 3 of 4 state poll results

Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating India’s Cricket World Cup defeat get bail

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

David Warner included in settled Australia squad for first Pakistan Test

Read more stories