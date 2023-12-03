BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating India’s Cricket World Cup defeat get bail

Reuters Published December 3, 2023 Updated December 3, 2023 04:20pm

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: An Indian court has granted bail to seven Kashmiri students who were arrested under anti-terror laws for allegedly celebrating Australia’s victory over India in the men’s Cricket World Cup final last month, a lawyer said on Sunday.

The students from an agriculture university were detained in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after one student filed a complaint accusing them of using anti-India slogans and cheering for Pakistan along with Australia after the match.

Claimed in full but ruled in part by India and Pakistan, Muslim-majority Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has seen a bloody insurrection against New Delhi for decades.

Muslims in the region have in the past cheered for the competing side in India cricket matches as a way of protesting Indian rule.

Local political leaders opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s rule over J&K had said the arrests were a way to intimidate locals using the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The act deals with inciting any unlawful activity and is punishable with seven years’ imprisonment. Police dropped the UAPA charges and an Indian court granted bail to the students on Saturday, according to the lawyer of students, Shafiq Bhat, and a court order seen by Reuters.

Indian police arrest 7 Kashmir students celebrating World Cup defeat

In granting bail, the local court imposed a condition that the students should be available when needed for the investigation and “shall not indulge in any anti national activity,” the order stated.

The students still face allegations under other Indian laws that related to making statements inducing public mischief.

Australia had entered the World Cup match as clear underdogs against an all-conquering India side, who had won 10 matches in a row to storm into the final.

But India was defeated in the final match on Nov. 19.

