Belarus President Lukashenko to visit China from Sunday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would make a working visit to China from Sunday to Monday, Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported on Sunday.

“Negotiations between the head of the Belarusian state and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping will take place in Beijing,” BelTA said, citing Lukashenko’s press service.

“The agenda includes issues of trade, economic, investment and international cooperation.”