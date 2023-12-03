BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

Sohail Sarfraz Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed Saturday said the SECP has placed new regulatory safeguards to ensure protection to the investors.

He was addressing the InvestExpo 2023 organized by the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) here on Saturday.

In his inaugural speech, Akif emphasized the importance of ensuring investor protection, stating that the SECP is committed to maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace through regulatory safeguards to instill confidence in investors.

SECP revokes registration of an insurer

The Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) organised InvestExpo, featuring exhibitions by leading entities in the financial sector, including stock brokers, commodities brokers, mutual funds, insurance, and microfinance companies. The first-ever expo in Islamabad is a significant move towards the goal of encouraging safe investment alternatives and raising financial knowledge.

The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed, inaugurated InvestExpo 2023.

In his inaugural speech, Akif emphasized the importance of ensuring investor protection, stating that the SECP is committed to maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace through regulatory safeguards to instill confidence in investors.

The SECP Chairman said that “a deep and vibrant capital market enables wealth creation and preservation. It allows investors to diversify their portfolios, manage risk effectively, and participate in the long-term growth of companies. The benefits are not restricted to individual investors; they resonate across the entire economy”, he said.

He said that the SECP investor education program, “Jamapunji”, aims to improve financial literacy by providing individuals with the necessary knowledge to make informed financial decisions. The expo is part of efforts to empower individuals with knowledge on diverse investment avenues, fostering financial literacy across Pakistan.

He added that the expo serves as a platform to bridge the information gap, making financial products and services more accessible to a wider audience. By enhancing financial literacy, we contribute to an inclusive financial landscape where every citizen can actively participate and benefit from the opportunities our markets offer.

The event highlighted the variety of safe investment opportunities and provided a platform for dialogue and idea exchange to enhance the nation’s financial landscape. Beside the expo, the event also inculcates insightful awareness sessions by market experts, focusing on investing in stocks, commodities, and mutual funds. Speakers shed light on the intricacies of insurance, Takaful, and microfinance. The expo attracted a diverse audience, highlighting the growing significance of financial literacy in the country.

Strategic partners, including the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Central Depository Company (CDC), National Clearing Company (NCCPL), Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA), Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP), Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), and the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP), played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of InvestExpo 2023.

