Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cypher case against former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Saturday, adjourned the hearing of the case till December 4 after marking the attendance of both the accused.

However, despite the previous special court’s order, in which, the court says that the trial of the case would continue at the Adiala jail in an open court, the jail authorities prevented the entry of majority of media persons from attending the hearing.

A large number of media persons from local and international media were present outside the jail when the hearing of the cypher case started.

Later, the jail authorities allowed only two local journalists to enter the jail.

Missing cypher case: SC issues notices to govt, FIA in response to IK’s plea

The special court judge, Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, marked the attendance of Imran Khan and Qureshi and adjourned the hearing of the case till December 4.

Khan’s legal team, Barrister Umair Khan Niazi and Intezar Panjotha, and prosecutor Shah Khawar, and Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi attended the hearing. Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, sisters, and family members were also present in the courtroom at Adiala Jail during the hearing.

Khan while informally talking to reporters inside the courtroom, reportedly, said that Donald Lu had sent the cypher to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired). Qureshi found the cypher by chance, he said, adding that the cypher was sent to send my government packing, so why would it be send to me?

Barrister Niazi while told the media after hearing that despite the presence of a large number of media persons outside jail only two journalists were allowed to attend the hearing.

Imran Khan also said that the government is not allowing an open trial of the case.

Prosecutor Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi while talking to media after the hearing said today’s proceedings were only to the extent of marking the attendance of both the accused.

About preventing the entry of journalists to courtroom, he said that the judge would review the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023