DG LDA directs officials to expedite projects

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has instructed the relevant officials to accelerate the work on all ongoing infrastructural projects in the provincial capital.

He issued the order during his visit to various development project sites in the city, including Bedian Underpass, Shahdara Chowk and Controlled Access Corridor project on Bund Road, on Saturday.

At the work site of the Controlled Access Corridor project, he reviewed the progress on the package between Saggian and Niazi Interchange and the package two between Saggian and Babu Sabu. On this occasion, he asked the officials and the contractor expedite the work.

He also visited the recently completed Bedian Underpass and inspected the finishing touches and the beautification of the surrounding roads. He was told that the remaining work related to the underpass will be completed in the next few days while the work of beautification will start in a few days.

