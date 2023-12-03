BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
NAB moves reference against Elahi, his son Moonis

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: Upon completion of probe into the alleged kickbacks received in connection with the development projects carried out in Gujrat district, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has moved a reference against the former Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi on the charge of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs1.23 billion.

As per reference, Parvez Elahi was charged of causing heavy loss to the national exchequer by using his office to his personal advantage.

Moonisâ€™s personal secretary Sohail Awan and two former government officials already become approvers in the matter involving illegal approval of 116 development schemes.

According to the NAB reference, the accused Parvez Elahi with dishonest intent and by misusing authority to collect kickbacks got sanctioned additional schemes of the Highways Department in two constituencies of Gujrat under the supervision of his son Moonis Elahi and their close aides.

In the reference, it has been alleged that both Parvez and his son Moonis misused their authority and official positions to get appointed their confidant and trustworthy officers in Punjab Highways Department, with dishonest intentions to get illegal monetary gains / kickbacks / commissions for themselves. In the reference l, it has been stated that the evidence collected and witnesses recorded speaks volume of unlawful actions/misuse of authority with dishonest/illegal intent on the part of accused persons. Both the accused persons were charged with allegedly receiving kickbacks and commissions as illegal gains and possessed the crime proceeds into different bank accounts to create a financial layering.

In the reference, NAB Chairman said, â€œIt would be proper and just to proceed further against the accused persons as there is sufficient incriminating material available on record to justify filing of reference against them.â€

The NAB has also called for a court trial for the suspects, urging â€œpunishmentâ€ in accordance with the law.

Parvez Elahi is charged with in a case of receiving bribes/kickbacks in exchange for getting the contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division awarded to favourite/hand-picked contractors. Other co-accused include: his son â€œMoonis Elahi, Mahr Azmat Hayat and others.â€

In the case, it has been alleged that Elahi and Moonis were handed over the kickbacks received from Azmat directly as well as through Imtiaz Ali Shah, their accountant. It further alleges that the co-accused were involved in causing loss to the government exchequer to the tune of millions of rupees against receipt of commission/kickbacks and committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of the NAB ordinance, 1999.

