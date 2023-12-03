BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Pakistan

Sardar Sikander Shaheen: Newly elected PTI Chairman visits partyâ€™s Central Secretariat

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan visited the partyâ€™s Central Secretariat here on Saturday.

PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hassan welcomed the PTI chairman upon his arrival at the Secretariat and expressed best wishes for him, a press release from PTI said.

PTI Chief Election Commissioner Niazullah Niazi was also present on the occasion.

All the party leaders thanked Allah for the successful conduct of the intra-party elections.

On the occasion, they also offered a special prayer for the safety, security, development and prosperity of the country, the press release added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Gohar Ali Khan Raoof Hassan Sardar Sikander Shaheen

