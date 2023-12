Sardar Sikander Shaheen: Newly elected PTI Chairman visits partyâ€™s Central Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan visited the party’s Central Secretariat here on Saturday.

PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hassan welcomed the PTI chairman upon his arrival at the Secretariat and expressed best wishes for him, a press release from PTI said.

PTI Chief Election Commissioner Niazullah Niazi was also present on the occasion.

All the party leaders thanked Allah for the successful conduct of the intra-party elections.

On the occasion, they also offered a special prayer for the safety, security, development and prosperity of the country, the press release added.

