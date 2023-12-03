Intra-party polls: PTI greets party cadres

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has felicitated all the party cadres on the successful conduct of intra-party elections - and reiterated to â€œrule the roost in the upcoming general elections in the country.

PTI Chief Election Commissioner Niazullah Niazi and other officials of the PTI Election Commission deserve all applause for conducting the intra-party elections of the country largest and most popular political party in a very transparent, smooth and successful manner, the former ruling party said in a statement on Saturday.

Holding free and transparent intra-party elections is the proof of the vision of PTI founding and lifetime chairman Imran Khan, the statement added.

The PTI reiterates its unflinching commitment to democracy and adherence to the constitution and law by holding intra-party elections despite this challenging environment, the statement said.

It said that PTI also conducted intra-party elections last year in accordance with the law.

However, the press release added, the PTI accepted the unconstitutional and unlawful decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the sake of democracy and law and once again completed the process of conducting intra-party elections in a very transparent and efficient manner under its party constitution.

â€œConducting intra-party elections in an atmosphere of worst repression and fascism, serious violations of the constitution and conspiracies made PTI distinguish from other traditional and families limited political parties,â€ the statement said.

The PTI reiterated that as the largest political party in the country, it was moving towards elections with full preparation, determination and steadfastness for the restoration of the constitution, supremacy of rule of law and the real independence of the nation.

With the help of Almighty Allah and unprecedented support of the people, PTI would inflict crushing defeat on its political opponents in the forthcoming elections,â€ the press release added.

