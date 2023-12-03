Respecting others must for peaceful co-existence: Governor

LAHORE: Terming the development of spirit of tolerance in oneself as the most important purpose of education, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that one should respect and understand others' perspectives for peaceful co-existence in a pluralistic society.

While talking to a delegation of students from LUMS the governor said that different people in a society may have different perspectives and opinions, the need is to respect each-other viewpoint. He said that the young population of Pakistan is its biggest asset but unfortunately, disappointment was spread among the youth under a false narrative. He underscored the need to look at positive things in the society, adding that there are fewer negative things and more positive things in our society.

While quoting the examples of organizations like Edhi and Akhuwat, he said that Edhi Ambulance is the largest network of private ambulances in the world, while the loan repayment rate under Akhuwat Foundation is more than 99 per cent. He said that those who return the loan belong to the poor class, adding that they are given loans without collateral, but still they return the loan. The governor emphasized the students to inculcate the habit of research and don't believe the information without verifying it. He said that an educated person does research and does not believe in hearsay. He further said that if everyone shows responsibility and does not spread things on social media without research, the spread of wrong and negative information can be stopped. He further said that the supremacy of law and constitution is the only way forward. He said that unfortunately, those who violated the constitution mudslinged those who were honest.

On this occasion, the governor gave detailed answers to many questions of the students. He also told the students about the constitutional role of the governor.

Moreover, the governor in a message on the occasion of 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities' said that differently abled persons are an important part of the society. He said he salutes all those special people whose determination and courage is example for others.

He said that special people in Pakistan are showing remarkable performance in sports and other fields. He said for the first time wheelchair ramps and elevators have been built in the Governor House Lahore for special people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023