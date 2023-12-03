APNS welcomes appointment of Ahmed Shah as Info Minister

KARACHI: The APNS welcomes the well-deserved appointment of Mohammad Ahmed Shah as Minister Information Sindh.

Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated Ahmad Shah a reputed and distinguished literary personality on his appointment as Minister Information Sindh.

The APNS office bearers hoped that under his stewardship the relations of the Sindh Government and print media would be further strengthened and the functioning of Sindh Information Department will be streamlined and improved. The APNS is confident that during the tenure of Ahmad Shah the freedom of press will be safeguarded and protected. They were confident that he will put his best efforts to promote and protect free media in the province. The APNS assures him its support and cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023