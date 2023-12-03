BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Xalq Bank delegation meets BOP’s SME experts

Press Release Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: A high-level delegation from Xalq Bank along with representation from ADB, met with Asif Riaz (Group Head Consumer Banking – BOP) and Ahsen A Khawaja (Head SME – BOP) in Lahore on November 23, 2023 to explore success stories and best practices of The Bank of Punjab, especially in the areas of financial inclusion, supporting “S” part of SMEs, use of big data analytics, scoring models, and ways to collaborate with the Government in successful rollout of products and building a sustainable lending model to extend support to Start Ups and small businesses.

Xalq Bank, one of Azerbaijan’s oldest and largest Public Sector banks, received a detailed presentation on BOP’s SME Banking Business Model. The Xalq team commended BOP’s comprehensive product suite for SMEs and its efforts in providing a Total Banking Solution to the SMEs in Pakistan. Team also appreciated BOP’s innovative lending techniques, proxy models, gender diverse products and its successful programmes with Government for promoting entrepreneurship in the country. The delegation from Xalq Bank was led by Deputy Chairmen Dilshod Kutliev and Zafar Azimov.

The Bank of Punjab has been recognized as the Best Bank for Small & Medium Businesses by AsiaMoney Banking Awards 2023 and Pakistan Banking Awards by Institute of Bankers Pakistan in 2022 & 2023.

