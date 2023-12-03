PML-N parliamentary board holds meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif chaired the party’s first parliamentary board meeting here at the party secretariat on Saturday and finalised the names for the party candidates for Sargodha division for the forthcoming general elections.

The meeting commenced with “Fateha” for party leaders Begum Najma Hameed and Mushahidullah Khan.

PML-N leaders including Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed and others attended the meeting.

Sources said Nawaz while addressing the meeting said the party loyalists who remained committed with the party and its leadership must be given preference in the award of tickets.

The PML-N has entered a crucial phase in which a series of crucial parliamentary meetings will take place across various divisions and provinces for the selection of party candidates for the upcoming general elections.

After the meeting, Rana Sanaullah Khan accompanied by the party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal told media that the process for award of party tickets had been started from today (Saturday) and now a series of meetings will be held in this regard.

Rana said the PML-N would not tolerate violation of party discipline and a show-cause notice has been served upon the PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz for violating party discipline.

He said that a show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz has been issued for making a ‘rhetorical statement’ against the PML-N leadership. Daniyal Aziz was directed to submit the response to the show-cause notice within seven days, he added.

“Daniyal Aziz has been told to be cautious while giving statement to media,” Rana said.

Responding to a question about statements of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Rana was of the view that the PPP is issuing statements to present them as opponent of the PML-N.

Moreover, reacting to the PTI’s intra-party polls, PML-N spokesperson rejected the poll stating that founding members of PTI were not given level playing field.

Terming the PTI intra-party polls a process of “selection”, she said, it was completed in the blink of eye with an attempt to deceive the PTI workers.

“It was a strange election which was held at a secret place with no voters list, presiding officer,” she said, adding: “It is called selection and dictatorship and it is nothing but a joke with founding members of the party as there was no level playing field for them.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023