BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-03

ICT: Robbery cases on the rise

Fazal Sher Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of car theft and mobile snatching witnessed a surge in the federal capital during the last week as carjackers stole 64 vehicles including bikes, and armed gangs snatched 55 mobile phones in various localities of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 22 cases of robbery and cash snatching in which citizens were deprived of valuables and cash as well as two cases of kidnapping were reported.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Khanna, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Margalla, and Sumbal police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes from the limits of Khanna, seven bikes from the limits of Karachi Company, seven motorbikes from the limits of the Industrial Area, six motorbikes from Margalla, and five from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole six bikes from the limits of the Sumbal police station as well as lifted three motorbikes from the limits of Kohsar police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at two places, armed persons snatched 11 mobile phones, and auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes from the limits of the Khanna police station. Aabpara police station registered six cases of mobile snatching, two cases of robbery, and five cases of auto theft during last week.

Similarly, armed persons snatched four mobile phones and carjackers stole seven bikes from the limits of Aabpara police station; armed persons snatched three mobile phones and auto thieves stole seven vehicles from the limits of Industrial Area police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mobile phones snatching robbery cases auto thieves cases of kidnapping

Comments

1000 characters

ICT: Robbery cases on the rise

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Climate response: Consensus on data sharing governance system

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

CASA-1000: WB rates progress as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

Read more stories