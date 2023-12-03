ICT: Robbery cases on the rise

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of car theft and mobile snatching witnessed a surge in the federal capital during the last week as carjackers stole 64 vehicles including bikes, and armed gangs snatched 55 mobile phones in various localities of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 22 cases of robbery and cash snatching in which citizens were deprived of valuables and cash as well as two cases of kidnapping were reported.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Khanna, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Margalla, and Sumbal police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes from the limits of Khanna, seven bikes from the limits of Karachi Company, seven motorbikes from the limits of the Industrial Area, six motorbikes from Margalla, and five from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole six bikes from the limits of the Sumbal police station as well as lifted three motorbikes from the limits of Kohsar police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at two places, armed persons snatched 11 mobile phones, and auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes from the limits of the Khanna police station. Aabpara police station registered six cases of mobile snatching, two cases of robbery, and five cases of auto theft during last week.

Similarly, armed persons snatched four mobile phones and carjackers stole seven bikes from the limits of Aabpara police station; armed persons snatched three mobile phones and auto thieves stole seven vehicles from the limits of Industrial Area police.

