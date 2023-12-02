At least 10 killed, 26 injured in Chilas bus attack: DC Diamer

At least 10 people have been killed and 26 injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus in Chilas, Gilgit Baltistan, on Saturday, Aaj News reported.

While traveling on the Karakoram Highway, the bus was attacked near the Hadur area, according to Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan.

The bus, which caught fire after the firing and collided with a truck, was carrying passengers from Kohistan, Peshawar, Ghizer, Chilas, Skardu, and Sindh.

The "cowardly act" also resulted in the deaths of two Pakistan Army soldiers and the injury of one member of the Special Protection Unit.

A director of health for Diamer Shakeel Khan said 26 injured people had been brought to Chilas.