Nov Economic Update, Outlook not uploaded

ISLAMABAD: Finance Ministry has not uploaded “Economic Update and Outlook” for the month of November 2023 due to the absence of caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar from the country.

An official told Business Recorder that the Economic Update and Outlook is released only after the approval of the finance minister.

He further revealed that at present “the monthly report is in the office of the caretaker finance minister”. The report provides key monthly macroeconomic indicators on the basis of which the government formulates/ adjusts ongoing policies.

Subsequent to Covid-19, the policy globally is to hold a virtual meeting in the absence of one or more key participant(s) at the venue. However, no such meeting was proposed with respect to the release of Economic Update and Outlook, therefore, it has been delayed.

Now, sources in the finance ministry said that economic update and outlook for the month of November 2023 would most probably be uploaded after the return of caretaker finance minister from UAE on Monday or Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023