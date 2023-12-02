SC asks govt to auction off two ‘costly’ vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court registrar has written letters to the Cabinet Division secretary and chief secretary Punjab to auction Mercedes Benz and Toyota Land Cruiser, which the Supreme Court had purchased in September 2020.

The letters said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has learnt that the Supreme Court had purchased in September 2020 for about Rs61 million new Mercedes Benz, 2996 CC Sedan for the chief justice of Pakistan.

A brand new bullet-proof Toyota Land Cruiser, Registration No LEG-500, was also provided by the Punjab government for the use of the chief justice of Pakistan, which is parked in the Supreme Court Rest House in GOR, Lahore.

It mentioned that the chief justice and every judge have been provided two vehicles as per rules. Justice Faez has not used the said Mercedes Sedan or the Toyota Land Cruiser. It is an inappropriate splurge of scarce public resources to buy imported luxury vehicle for the use of constitutional and public office holders.

Therefore, these vehicles may be collected and auctioned and the money realised from the sale be spent on much-needed public transport.

