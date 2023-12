KARACHI: The spokesman of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has denied reports published in local press that PNSC is among the companies that are suffering from losses.

The spokesman said that PNSC has been a profitable organisation in the last financial year and the company had earned net profit of Rs 30 billion which is a record income.

The spokesman further stated that the explanation is being issued for the correctness of the record.

