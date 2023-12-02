BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
‘Green channel facility’: 57pc of imported consignments cleared at ports

Sohail Sarfraz Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: A total of 57 percent of the imported consignments have been cleared at ports under the “green channel facility”.

According to a report of the FBR on Customs Reforms, the Risk Management System is part of WeBOC clearance which is continuously upgraded from time to time. Currently, about 57% of the import declarations are being cleared through the green channel, while about 85% of the export consignments are allowed clearance through the green channel.

The regional connectivity has been enhanced through signing of agreements, simplification of transit procedures and automated clearance. Pak-Uzbekistan Transit Agreement was finalized and operationalised. Recently, three more agreements have been signed with China, Russia, and Tajikistan.

The WeBOC, which is fully automated Customs clearance system, has now been implemented at all sea ports, dry ports and land border stations, including the features of paperless processing and online payments for traders.

Automated Duty Drawback Payment System to facilitate exporters, the manual rebate approval system has been replaced with Risk Management System (RMS), with fully automated processing of duty drawback and payment.

