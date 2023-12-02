BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Dec 02, 2023
CEC hints at announcing election schedule on 16th

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: The schedule for general elections would be issued 54 days prior to the polling date, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has said, in an apparent indication that the related schedule may be issued on this month’s 16th, keeping in view that the elections are scheduled on the coming February 8.

The appointment of electoral staff for the general polls including returning officers and district returning officers would be made within the specified time period, the CEC told the reporters on Friday.

When asked about the date for the issuance of the general elections’ schedule, the CEC did not give any specific date but said the schedule would be issued 54 days ahead of the general elections.

“You can make the related calculation accordingly,” he said, in an informal conversation with the journalists.

The CEC did not respond when asked where the ROs and DROs would be appointed from - judiciary or bureaucracy?

“No comment,” was his reply.

The final lists of the delimited constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies have been issued and the related requirements would also be met within due course of time, CEC Raja said.

According to the final delimitation lists, of 266 general seats of the total 326 seats of the National Assembly, Punjab has 141 general seats of the total 173 seats, Sindh has 61 general seats of the 75 total seats, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 45 general seats of 55 total seats, Balochistan has 16 general seats of the 20 total seats and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has three seats, all general.

Of 593 general seats out of the total 749 seats of provincial assemblies, Punjab Assembly has 297 general seats out of total 371 seats, Sindh has 130 general seats out of the total 168 seats, KP has 115 general seats of the total 145 seats and Balochistan has 51 general of the total 65 seats.

