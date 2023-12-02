SAU, BROOKE sign MoU for welfare & health care of animals

HYDERABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the international organization BROOKE, for the welfare of the horses and other animals, and to build the capacity of livestock professionals and paraprofessionals through practical training, and to generate evidence in animal welfare and healthcare, and awareness among animal owners regarding the welfare and health care of animals in Sindh.

The spokesperson of the University said on Friday that SAU and BROOKE Pakistan, for the next 5 years, through their experts will work together for the health of riding animals, especially horses, mules, and donkeys, research and treatment of diseases in animals, while they agreed to initiate various training and awareness programmes for paraprofessionals.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, Programme Manager of BROOKE Pakistan Dr Javed Iqbal Gondal, Faculty Dean Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Sher Nawaz and Dr Ahmed Nawaz Tunio signed the agreement.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that this is an important agreement, in which, especially, the health of animals, food and their owners will be trained regarding better treatment of animals.

He said that the project will enhance the equine health and welfare knowledge and skills of DVM Students, and the role of AH&VSc Faculty as the centre of excellence for animal welfare and promote the importance of the welfare of working animals, while with this kind of research and training, our graduates will support people in the practical field, and BROOKE will provide them with paid internships and more opportunities in national and international institutions.

