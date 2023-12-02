BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-02

SAU, BROOKE sign MoU for welfare & health care of animals

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

HYDERABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the international organization BROOKE, for the welfare of the horses and other animals, and to build the capacity of livestock professionals and paraprofessionals through practical training, and to generate evidence in animal welfare and healthcare, and awareness among animal owners regarding the welfare and health care of animals in Sindh.

The spokesperson of the University said on Friday that SAU and BROOKE Pakistan, for the next 5 years, through their experts will work together for the health of riding animals, especially horses, mules, and donkeys, research and treatment of diseases in animals, while they agreed to initiate various training and awareness programmes for paraprofessionals.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, Programme Manager of BROOKE Pakistan Dr Javed Iqbal Gondal, Faculty Dean Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Sher Nawaz and Dr Ahmed Nawaz Tunio signed the agreement.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that this is an important agreement, in which, especially, the health of animals, food and their owners will be trained regarding better treatment of animals.

He said that the project will enhance the equine health and welfare knowledge and skills of DVM Students, and the role of AH&VSc Faculty as the centre of excellence for animal welfare and promote the importance of the welfare of working animals, while with this kind of research and training, our graduates will support people in the practical field, and BROOKE will provide them with paid internships and more opportunities in national and international institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

welfare Sindh Agriculture University sign MoU animals BROOKE

Comments

1000 characters

SAU, BROOKE sign MoU for welfare & health care of animals

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

SC asks govt to auction off two ‘costly’ vehicles

Transport for visiting ministers: Embassy in UAE seeks more funds

Federal govt employees: Guidelines issued for grant of compensatory allowance

Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: PC Board approves appointment of FA

Read more stories