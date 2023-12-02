PPP-P issues instructions to aspirants of party tickets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Secretary-General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has issued instructions to the aspirants of the party tickets.

After the new delimitations of the constituencies by the Election Commission of Pakistan, aspiring candidates who have already sent their applications for the party tickets should resend their applications without any bank draft, adhering to the new constituencies, by December 4.

Aspirants who are willing to make new applications for party tickets should submit their applications, addressed to the President PPP-P along with a bank draft of Rs 40,000 for the National Assembly and Rs 30,000 against Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians for Provincial Assembly respectively, and send to Bilawal House, Karachi or House No 1, Street No 85, Embassy Road, Islamabad by December 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023