JI supports industry's strike against gas tariff hike

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday announced to back the strike called by the trade and industry for December 4, Monday against the historic gas tariff hike, asking the interim government to reverse the increase in petroleum products prices as well.

"The interim regime has put a mammoth burden on the economy," by giving rise to the inflation, JI Karachi chapter Amir Hafiz Naeem told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He questioned the government as to how the megacity's trade and industry will sustain such an illogical and out of proportion increase in power and gas tariffs, saying that the country's survival is at stake.

He said that the JI will support the strike on December 4, Monday to help the trade and industry register their concerns over the huge increase in the gas prices, asking the government to withdraw the 193 percent hike.

The country's uneven tax regime that plunders the salaried class to the tune of Rs264 billion comparing to mere Rs4 billion from the feudal lords, he slammed.

The JI leader also censured the interim setup over the poor state of law and order in Karachi, accusing the Sindh police of reportedly its hand in crimes. He said that the police department needs a cleanup drive to rid of "black sheep".

About the local government, he said that the difference between the budget for union committees in Karachi and interior parts of Sindh is one to seven.

The former PPP governments have failed Karachi and its people, urging the citizens to reject the political parties who are responsible for the destruction of the megacity.

