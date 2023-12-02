BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Sports Print 2023-12-02

Ex-cricketers appointed as consultant members of PCB body

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

LAHORE: Former cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt has been appointed as consultant members to chief selector Wahab Riaz, a spokesman of the PCB, said.

The three have assumed their responsibilities in the selection panel with immediate effect. Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on 12 January 2024 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia.

When not engaged in selection duties, the consultant members may be assigned additional tasks such as conducting skills camps.

Kamran Akmal, in a 15-year career from 2002 to 2017, played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former wicketkeeper-batter amassed 6,871 runs across formats and bagged 453 dismissals behind the stumps. He was a member of the Pakistan team that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 at Lord’s.

Rao Iftikhar played a Test, 62 ODIs and two T20Is from 2004 to 2010 and took a total of 78 international wickets. He was also part of the side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2009.

Former Test captain Salman Butt represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He made 5,209 runs spanning the three formats with 11 international centuries. He was in the T20 World Cup winning squad in 2009.

PCB Salman Butt cricketers Rao Iftikhar Anjum Kamran Akmal consultant members of PCB

