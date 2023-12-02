BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
CDA body grants approval for building plan of CCP

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Design Vetting Committee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has officially granted approval for the building plan of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP). This development marks a new era in the progression of CCP.

The cost of rent, utilities, and staff hire has risen with inflation. The construction of new building will enable CCP to expand its operations within its current budget across other cities.

In 2018, the CDA allocated plots spanning 5.5 kanals in Sector G-10/4, Mauve Area, Islamabad. The building plan encountered roadblocks delaying the entire project for the last two years.

The proposed building plan reflects a forward-thinking design, encompassing state-of-the-art office spaces. This includes a dedicated hearing room, an information resource centre, and a crèche facility tailored for female employees—an embodiment of CCP's commitment to fostering a modern and inclusive workspace.

Under the current CCP management, focused efforts are underway to address outstanding challenges faced by the organization. This includes the resolution of pending court cases, recovery of penalties, the streamlining of various procedural aspects, and, significantly, creating a level playing field for all businesses leading to prosperity across the country.

inflation Capital Development Authority CDA CCP

