CCP issues show-cause notices to eight sugar mills

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner Punjab Abdul Rauf has issued show cause notices under the Punjab Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 (amended) to eight sugar mills of the province for not starting the crushing on the Government specified date.

The notices issued on November 30, 2023 (Thursday) said that according to the provision of Section 98 of the Punjab Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 (Amended), the occupier of the factory should start crushing of the sugarcane no later than a date specified by the Government which should not be later than November 30, 2023.

The provincial government had specified the November 25, 2023 as the starting of crushing season this year. The notification said that the mills had been advised vide this office letter bearing No.C.C. (Admin)2-13/23 dated: 22.11.2023 to start crushing of sugarcane w.e.f. 25th November,2023 as per directions of the Government.

However, the cane commissioner office through reliable sources received information that the said factories had not started crushing of sugarcane till to-date. This act tantamount to defiance of laws / rules, which may lead to imposition of fine and penalties as envisaged under Section 21 of the Act. According to the act “any person contravening the provisions of this Act or any Order or Rule made there under shall be punishable with imprisonment of a term which may extend to three (3) years or with fine which may extend to five (5) million rupees per day but shall not be less than one (1) million rupees per day or with both.”

The mills which have been issued notices include Shakarganj-I and Shakarganj-II from Jhang, Jauharabad Sugar Mills from Khushab, Adam Sugar Mills from Bahawalnagar, Chanar Sugar Mills from Faisalabad, G B Sugar Mills from Sialkot, Safina Sugar Mills from Chiniot and Abdullah-I Sugar Mills from Okara.

The notices warning the occupiers of the aforementioned mills have called to show cause as to why action may not be taken against them under Section 21 of the Act ibid read with Section 8 of the Act ibid.

“Your reply must reach this office within 3 days positively. You are further required to appear before the undersigned on or before 04.12.2023 at 11:30 am positively otherwise, an ex-parte decision shall be taken if you fail to appear within the stipulated time,” the notice concluded.

