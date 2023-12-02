Business community united under BMP for FPCCI polls

KARACHI: Rafiq Sulaiman, the vice president candidate in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections from the Businessmen Panel (BMP) has said that the business community is united under the BMP for the FPCCI elections.

For 2023, the candidates nominated by the BMP will be elected with a huge majority. Rafiq Sulaiman said that the business community can solve its problems only by being united within BMP, it has been our mission since day one that FPCCI should be strengthened so that the voice of the business community across the country can be heard effectively.

Rafiq Sulaiman said that the BMP worked for the stability of the FPCCI for 4 years and we also elected our presidential candidate Muhammad Ali and senior vice president candidate Haji.

