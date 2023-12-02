Around 7000 students join e-Rozgaar Training Plan

LAHORE: More than 7,000 youth from across Punjab have joined the new batch of the e-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

As per the details shared by the PITB here on Friday, the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile have registered for training in digital marketing, web development, social media marketing, e-commerce, graphic designing and freelancing.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across Punjab. More than 56,000 students have earned more than Rs. 8 billion through the Internet after the completion of their training.

