Dec 02, 2023
Sports Print 2023-12-02

ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan squad announced

Muhammad Saleem Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

LAHORE: Saad Baig will continue to lead Pakistan U-19 team in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 set to take place in Dubai. The junior selection committee, headed by Sohail Tanvir, has finalised the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament scheduled from December 8 to 17.

Saad Baig, who captained the Pakistan U-19 team in the home series against Sri Lanka and the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will continue to lead the side in the tournament.

Pakistan U-19 are placed in Group A alongside Afghanistan U-19, India U-19 and Nepal U-19. They will play their first match of the tournament against Nepal on 8th December followed by games against India and Afghanistan on December 10 & 12 respectively.

Prior to the selection of the squad, the Pakistan U-19 probable had assembled for a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi since 24 November. The 15-member squad will now depart to Dubai on 6th December.

Pakistan U-19 squad - Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.

Non-Travelling Reserves – Ahmad Hassan, Aimal Khan, Obaid Shahid and Mohammad Zulkifar.

Support staff: Shoaib Muhammad (Team Manager), Muhammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach) Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst), Imran Ullah (Trainer), Muhammad Arslan (Media and Digital Manager).

