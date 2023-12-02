BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-02

Cypher case: hearing to be held in jail today

Fazal Sher Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: The special court, on Friday, announced that hearing of the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be held in jail today (Saturday) after it received the notification issued by law minister regarding holding of trial of cypher case in jail.

Special court judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, adjourned the hearing of the cypher case as well as the plea filed by the accused for issuance of their production orders till December 2.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired about the notification of the Law Ministry regarding the holding of jail trial of cypher case. The court staff informed the judge that so far they had not received the notification. To this, the judge said that “we would wait until we received the notification.”

The members of the PTI legal team Barrister Umair Niazi, Taimur Malik, Sikandar Zulqarnain, Ali Bukhari, and the prosecutor appeared in the court. Khan’s sisters also attended the hearing.

Qureshi’s lawyer told the court that there was no report to the extent of his client and requested the court to issue an order to present his client before the court. Taimur Malik also told the court that PTI leaders should have been presented before the court Saturday.

The judge asked both the lawyers to read his previous order. The judge said that he would review the matter once the court received the notification. “If the notification is not submitted before the court, then we will issue production orders of both the accused,” he said.

The defence counsel told the court that the previous order was legally incorrect as the Adiala Jail was a prohibited area where making of videos and taking pictures were not allowed. “It should be decided that journalists will be allowed to attend the hearing of the case,” he said.

The judge said the presence of journalists during the hearing was necessary. To this, defence counsel Sikandar said the court would need to term the jail as a court as well as declare it an un-prohibited place.

Bukhari, Qureshi’s counsel argued that the November 28 order his client was not mentioned. To this, the judge said that Khan was the prime accused and Qureshi was the co-accused.

Here, Judge Zulqarnain said, “Not only will justice be done but it will be seen as well.” He noted that the special court was bound to conduct the jail trial but the hearing was “subject to the jail”.

The judge reiterated that he was waiting for the Law Ministry’s notification, to which the defence counsel said to “shift the court to the jail”. The court noted that the IHC had not declared the trial illegal due to the proceedings but because of it not being held in an open court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail cypher case

Comments

1000 characters

Cypher case: hearing to be held in jail today

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

SC asks govt to auction off two ‘costly’ vehicles

Transport for visiting ministers: Embassy in UAE seeks more funds

Federal govt employees: Guidelines issued for grant of compensatory allowance

Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: PC Board approves appointment of FA

Read more stories