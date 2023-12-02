BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Rs1.38bn approved for purchase of equipment & vehicles for Rangers

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet on Friday approved the release of Rs1.38 billion funds for the purchase of water canons, quick response vehicles and communication equipment for Pakistan Rangers.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister chaired the provincial Cabinet meeting at CM house which was attended by Minister’s, Chief Secretary, Advocate General Sindh and other officers concerned.

Sindh Home Minister Brig Haris Nawaz (r) informed the meeting that Pakistan Rangers submitted request for release of the amount worth Rs 1.38 billion for the purchase of equipments and the vehicles on which cabinet accorded approval.

Sindh Irrigation Secretary Niaz Abbasi while presenting the Flood Protection Sector Project before the cabinet informed that 40 flood projects of the province were included in the scheme.

The federal government would get 11.970 billion rupees loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the project and the amount with share of 50 percent each to be paid back by the federal and provincial governments, the Secretary Irrigation said.

The caretaker Chief Minister also constituted a cabinet committee consisting of the cabinet members named Muhammad Younus Dagha, Eshwer Lal, Chairman P&D and the Secretary Finance for getting the loan.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the Chief Minister Sindh in this regard.

Sindh Cabinet also decided to conduct the recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) in Sindh Police through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

