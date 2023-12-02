BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-12-02

The plight of patients in Gaza

Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

That Israel has been violating the terms of its truce with Hamas is a grim reality that has found its best expression in the words of spokesperson for Gaza’s Ministry of Health, who has invited world’s attention to the fact that hundreds of people need to receive treatment in hospitals outside the bombarded territory.

He has pointed out that Israel controls the path of medical aid entering Gaza and the volume of medical aid hospital hasn’t reached the desired level because the Israeli forces are obstructing the inward flows of medical aid.

Moreover, the Israeli troops are not allowing the evacuation of hundreds of wounded people out of the Gaza Strip, rendering the healthcare system in the Strip in absolute disarray.

Needless to say, there is a strong feeling of doom and gloom among Palestinians across Gaza and in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. But it is heartening to note that Italy and the UAE are mulling setting up a field hospital, and Italy has already shipped humanitarian materials to the region aboard two planes and a navy ship is expected to dock in the Egyptian port of Al Arish on Dec 3.

The fact that the besieged Gazans need the required humanitarian assistance cannot be over-emphasized.

In the meantime, I would request the government of Pakistan, which has already sent a couple of relief consignments to Gaza, to set up a field hospital manned by qualified professionals, particularly those who have already dealt with a good number of trauma cases at home or elsewhere, in view of the fact that the number of people with broken limbs among all the patients is very high.

Last but not least, how painful it is that hospitals in Gaza have been repeatedly bombed by Israeli war-planes.

Hamid al-Badawi, Dubai, UAE

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Israel Gaza Palestinians Hamas War on Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

The plight of patients in Gaza

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

SC asks govt to auction off two ‘costly’ vehicles

Transport for visiting ministers: Embassy in UAE seeks more funds

Federal govt employees: Guidelines issued for grant of compensatory allowance

Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: PC Board approves appointment of FA

Read more stories