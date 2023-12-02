APNS condoles death

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Ajmal Dehlvi, Chief Editor, Daily Amn, Karachi and Habib-ur-Rehman, Managing Director, Daily Amn, Karachi.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved families and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

