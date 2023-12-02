BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
UAE markets fall on weak oil prices

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

DUBAI: Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed lower on Friday on volatile oil prices after OPEC+ producers agreed to voluntary oil output cuts for early next year that fell short of market expectations.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+, who pump more than 40% of the world’s oil, agreed to voluntary output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024.

Brent crude, a key catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf, was trading 0.2% lower at $80.84 a barrel by 1141 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s main index was down 0.2%, snapping a three-session winning streak, with IHC-owned conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding losing 2.5% and investment firm Multiply Group falling 3.1%.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s PureHealth Holding announced plans to raise 3.62 billion dirhams ($985.81 million) from the sale of a 10% stake through a public share sale.

Dubai’s benchmark index settled 0.1% lower, dragged down by a 0.9% fall in toll operator Salik Company, while market heavyweights Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD Bank declined 0.5% and 0.6% respectively.

The Dubai stock market remained under some pressure as caution dominated ahead of a talk later in the day by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any clues on the future path of US interest rates, said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com Middle East. Other Gulf markets were closed on Friday.

