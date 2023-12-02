52nd National Day United Arab Emirates: Message from Bakheet Ateeq Al Rehmeithi, Consul General of the UAE in Karachi

TEXT: Congratulations to the Government of UAE and all Emirati people on the 52nd National Day.

I pray that this Independence Day fills your life with more happiness and prosperity. Amen

The immense love of the Government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan is with me and all the Emirati people for making this day truly memorable in brotherly Pakistan.

I Bakheet Ateeq Al Rehmeithi wholeheartedly salute the vision and efforts of the Honorable Founder of UAE.

And I am proud to pay my respects to his honorable deceased who have continued this mission according to their good intentions and keep it moving towards continuous development.

Once again, on behalf of myself and the entire Pakistani nation, I am sending my heartiest congratulations and warmest patriotic wishes to the Emirati government and people on National Day.

Be proud to be an Emirati, Happy Independence Day.

