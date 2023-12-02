BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Dec 02, 2023
Supplements Print 2023-12-02

52nd National Day United Arab Emirates: Message from Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE

Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

TEXT: On the auspicious occasion of 52nd National Day of the United Arab Emirates, I extend my profound felicitations and sincere wishes to the leadership and people of UAE from the leadership and people of Pakistan.

The UAE has achieved remarkable progress in last 52 years. This progress is a testimony to the vision and commitment of Emirati leadership to transform the country into a modern state and thriving economy.

Today UAE has emerged as a world class hub for trade, financial services, tourism, transit and transport. This impressive growth has been made possible by fostering tolerance, inclusive economic development and innovation.

The UAE has designated this year as the “Year of Sustainability”, which is a manifestation of farsightedness of UAE leadership. The successful start of COP28 demonstrates UAE’s commitment towards sustainable practices and towards fostering a global collaboration in addressing issues related to sustainable future for coming generations.

Pakistan and the UAE have a long history of close and friendly relations, strengthened by shared interests, common values and commonality of views on all regional and international issues of mutual concern.

These relations have witnessed impressive progress and diversification in all areas of cooperation. Recent visits and bilateral meetings at the leadership level manifest commitment to build the edifice of our cooperation to ever greater heights.

The UAE is home to 1.8 million strong Pakistani community, which is ever growing due to friendly & welcoming policies of the Government of UAE.

Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE has contributed immensely towards the development of the UAE and continue to act as a bridge between two friendly countries.

On this special occasion, we join our Emirati brethren to share their joy in celebrating the unparalleled achievements of the UAE and wish continued progress and prosperity to the people and the UAE in times to come.

