WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 01, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 30-Nov-23 29-Nov-23 28-Nov-23 27-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105174 0.105014 0.104825 0.104833
Euro 0.819855 0.821912 0.821076 0.821151
Japanese yen 0.00510292 0.00509474 0.0050632 0.00501633
U.K. pound 0.948072 0.949333 0.946349 0.947462
U.S. dollar 0.750027 0.748213 0.74991 0.749841
Algerian dinar 0.00558628 0.00557762 0.00559247
Australian dollar 0.498618 0.497562 0.496665
Botswana pula 0.055502 0.0555174 0.0554933
Brazilian real 0.151984 0.152924 0.153478
Brunei dollar 0.563252 0.562397 0.561604
Canadian dollar 0.552221 0.550561 0.552176
Chilean peso 0.00086423 0.00086054 0.00085996
Czech koruna 0.0337652 0.0338727 0.0336887
Danish krone 0.109976 0.110227 0.110122
Indian rupee 0.00899852 0.00898009 0.00899252
Israeli New Shekel 0.201946 0.203595 0.20235
Korean won 0.00058187 0.00057822 0.00057478
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43753 2.43163 2.43556
Malaysian ringgit 0.161192 0.160993 0.160494
Mauritian rupee 0.0169225 0.0169461 0.016881
Mexican peso 0.043172 0.0435337 0.043763
New Zealand dollar 0.462767 0.462096 0.457745
Norwegian krone 0.0699535 0.0702699 0.0700785
Omani rial 1.95066 1.94594 1.95035
Peruvian sol 0.200918 0.200647 0.201318
Philippine peso 0.013556 0.0134913 0.0135348
Polish zloty 0.188402 0.189527 0.188657
Qatari riyal 0.206051 0.205553 0.206019
Russian ruble 0.00846705 0.00841785 0.00846302
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200007 0.199523 0.199976
Singapore dollar 0.563252 0.562397 0.561604
South African rand 0.0400382 0.040375 0.0401354
Swedish krona 0.0717235 0.0723163 0.0718167
Swiss franc 0.856684 0.853735 0.850624
Thai baht 0.0214557 0.0215536 0.0214659
Trinidadian dollar 0.111517 0.110983 0.111141
U.A.E. dirham 0.204228 0.203734 0.204196
Uruguayan peso 0.019173 0.0191403 0.0191832
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
