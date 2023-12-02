WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 01, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Nov-23 29-Nov-23 28-Nov-23 27-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105174 0.105014 0.104825 0.104833 Euro 0.819855 0.821912 0.821076 0.821151 Japanese yen 0.00510292 0.00509474 0.0050632 0.00501633 U.K. pound 0.948072 0.949333 0.946349 0.947462 U.S. dollar 0.750027 0.748213 0.74991 0.749841 Algerian dinar 0.00558628 0.00557762 0.00559247 Australian dollar 0.498618 0.497562 0.496665 Botswana pula 0.055502 0.0555174 0.0554933 Brazilian real 0.151984 0.152924 0.153478 Brunei dollar 0.563252 0.562397 0.561604 Canadian dollar 0.552221 0.550561 0.552176 Chilean peso 0.00086423 0.00086054 0.00085996 Czech koruna 0.0337652 0.0338727 0.0336887 Danish krone 0.109976 0.110227 0.110122 Indian rupee 0.00899852 0.00898009 0.00899252 Israeli New Shekel 0.201946 0.203595 0.20235 Korean won 0.00058187 0.00057822 0.00057478 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43753 2.43163 2.43556 Malaysian ringgit 0.161192 0.160993 0.160494 Mauritian rupee 0.0169225 0.0169461 0.016881 Mexican peso 0.043172 0.0435337 0.043763 New Zealand dollar 0.462767 0.462096 0.457745 Norwegian krone 0.0699535 0.0702699 0.0700785 Omani rial 1.95066 1.94594 1.95035 Peruvian sol 0.200918 0.200647 0.201318 Philippine peso 0.013556 0.0134913 0.0135348 Polish zloty 0.188402 0.189527 0.188657 Qatari riyal 0.206051 0.205553 0.206019 Russian ruble 0.00846705 0.00841785 0.00846302 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200007 0.199523 0.199976 Singapore dollar 0.563252 0.562397 0.561604 South African rand 0.0400382 0.040375 0.0401354 Swedish krona 0.0717235 0.0723163 0.0718167 Swiss franc 0.856684 0.853735 0.850624 Thai baht 0.0214557 0.0215536 0.0214659 Trinidadian dollar 0.111517 0.110983 0.111141 U.A.E. dirham 0.204228 0.203734 0.204196 Uruguayan peso 0.019173 0.0191403 0.0191832 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

