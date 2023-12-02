BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Dec 02, 2023
Zelenskiy says change needed in Ukraine’s mobilisation system

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2023 12:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that changes were needed to improve Ukraine’s system of mobilisation as part of an overall strategy to improve the country’s military position in the 21-month-old war against Russia.

The issue of altering and fine-tuning the process of mobilisation and recruitment to improve the prospects of Ukraine’s fighting force has been under public discussion for some time.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said a meeting of the military command had discussed scenarios to produce “concrete results” for 2024 in conditions of war.

“In particular, this concerns the issue of mobilisation. Everyone in Ukraine understands that changes are needed in this domain,” he said.

“This is not simply a question of numbers, of who can be mobilised,” he said. “It’s a question of a time frame for each person who is now in the military, for demobilisation and for those who will join the military. And it’s about conditions.”

Zelenskiy said the issues had to be examined by commanders and the Defence Ministry for submission to the command.

“There were several proposals today and I am awaiting comprehensive solutions,” he said.

