IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from Passport Control List

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the removal of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari’s name from the Passport Control List, Aaj News reported.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the reserved verdict as he heard Mazari’s plea to remove her name from the list.

While describing the addition of her name to the list as “illegal”, the judge ordered the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports to submit a report in one week after complying with the order.

It should be noted that the court reserved the decision on her application on November 21 after hearing arguments from both sides.

Mazari’s name was put on the list on the recommendation of the Islamabad police on May 26, after violent protests broke out when former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9.

She was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance. She was arrested several times after being granted bail by the court.

Days later after her release, she announced her decision to part ways with the party due to personal reasons.