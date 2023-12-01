BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from Passport Control List

BR Web Desk Published 01 Dec, 2023 07:01pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the removal of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari’s name from the Passport Control List, Aaj News reported.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the reserved verdict as he heard Mazari’s plea to remove her name from the list.

While describing the addition of her name to the list as “illegal”, the judge ordered the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports to submit a report in one week after complying with the order.

It should be noted that the court reserved the decision on her application on November 21 after hearing arguments from both sides.

In major blow, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit PTI

Mazari’s name was put on the list on the recommendation of the Islamabad police on May 26, after violent protests broke out when former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9.

She was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance. She was arrested several times after being granted bail by the court.

Days later after her release, she announced her decision to part ways with the party due to personal reasons.

Shireen Mazari

Comments

1000 characters

IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from Passport Control List

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 34% to $9.38bn in 5MFY24

No signs of slowdown: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

COP28: UAE president announces $30bn fund to bridge climate finance gap

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Britain’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

PCB includes Salman Butt in selection panel, decision draws criticism

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on plea against expulsion of Afghans, says petitioner

Read more stories