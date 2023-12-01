PCB includes Salman Butt in selection panel, decision draws criticism

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday appointed former players Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as “consultant members” to chief selector Wahab Riaz.

The cricket board said in a statement that the trio had taken charge of their responsibilities with immediate effect.

“Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on January 12, 2024, following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia. When not engaged in selection duties, the consultant members may be assigned additional tasks such as conducting skills camps,” said the PCB.

Akmal, during his 15-year cricket career, played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is. Meanwhile, Rao Iftikhar played a Test, 62 ODIs and two T20Is from 2004 to 2010.

Former Test captain Salman Butt, whose career came to an abrupt end over his role in spot-fixing, represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

The left-handed opening batter was implicated along with his new-ball bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir in a betting scam involving the deliberate bowling of no-balls.

Butt’s appointment draws social media backlash

The PCB’s decision to appoint Salman Butt as a consultant did not sit well with followers.

Here’s how former cricketers and sports journalists reacted to his appointment:

Former fast bowler Tanveer Ahmed said Salman Butt “sold the country and defamed it” in the whole world, and demanded his removal from the selection panel.

Famous TV presenter and cricket analyst Dr Nauman Niaz termed the new appointments “Model Town Selection Committee” and questioned if the PCB couldn’t find a single eligible selector from outside Lahore.

Renowned cricket writer Osman Samiuddin believed his appointment was bad on optics.